Savrasov, Georgia Southern Eagles to host Kinsey and the Marshall Thundering Herd

Marshall Thundering Herd (12-3, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (9-6, 2-0 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes Georgia Southern and Marshall square off on Thursday.

The Eagles have gone 6-2 in home games. Georgia Southern is seventh in the Sun Belt with 34.1 points per game in the paint led by Andrei Savrasov averaging 6.0.

The Thundering Herd are 1-1 in Sun Belt play. Marshall averages 19.3 assists per game to lead the Sun Belt, paced by Taevion Kinsey with 5.6.

The Eagles and Thundering Herd square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyren Moore averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Savrasov is averaging 12.6 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Kinsey is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 38.7 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

