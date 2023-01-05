Savrasov, Georgia Southern Eagles to host Kinsey and the Marshall Thundering Herd

Marshall Thundering Herd (12-3, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (9-6, 2-0 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Marshall Thundering Herd (12-3, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (9-6, 2-0 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Southern -6.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits Georgia Southern in Sun Belt action Thursday.

The Eagles have gone 6-2 at home. Georgia Southern is ninth in the Sun Belt with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Carlos Curry averaging 2.7.

The Thundering Herd are 1-1 in Sun Belt play. Marshall leads the Sun Belt with 19.3 assists. Taevion Kinsey leads the Thundering Herd with 5.6.

The Eagles and Thundering Herd meet Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Finch is averaging 10.7 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Eagles. Andrei Savrasov is averaging 12.6 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Kinsey is averaging 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Thundering Herd. Andrew Taylor is averaging 19 points, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 38.7 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

