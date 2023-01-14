Saterfield, Portland State Vikings to host Knecht and the Northern Colorado Bears

Northern Colorado Bears (5-12, 0-5 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (8-9, 2-2 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (5-12, 0-5 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (8-9, 2-2 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland State -4.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State takes on Northern Colorado in a matchup of Big Sky teams.

The Vikings have gone 4-1 at home. Portland State is second in the Big Sky with 34.1 points per game in the paint led by Cameron Parker averaging 6.7.

The Bears are 0-5 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado ranks sixth in the Big Sky scoring 28.1 points per game in the paint led by Daylen Kountz averaging 8.6.

The Vikings and Bears meet Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker is averaging 14.7 points and 5.8 assists for the Vikings. Jorell Saterfield is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Dalton Knecht is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 18.9 points and 7.2 rebounds. Kountz is shooting 39.6% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 72.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

