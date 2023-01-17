Sasser leads No. 1 Houston against Tulane after 31-point performance

Houston Cougars (17-1, 5-0 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (12-5, 5-1 AAC) New Orleans; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Houston Cougars (17-1, 5-0 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (12-5, 5-1 AAC)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulane -9.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston faces the Tulane Green Wave after Marcus Sasser scored 31 points in Houston’s 83-77 victory over the South Florida Bulls.

The Green Wave have gone 8-1 at home. Tulane has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars have gone 5-0 against AAC opponents. Houston ranks third in the AAC shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

The Green Wave and Cougars face off Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Forbes is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, while averaging 19.2 points and 2.2 steals. Kevin Cross is shooting 51.1% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Tulane.

Sasser is shooting 41.4% and averaging 16.6 points for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 84.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 76.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

