Santa Clara hosts Lewis and Pepperdine

Santa Clara Broncos (13-4, 1-1 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-8, 0-1 WCC) Malibu, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Santa Clara Broncos (13-4, 1-1 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-8, 0-1 WCC)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine takes on the Santa Clara Broncos after Maxwell Lewis scored 20 points in Pepperdine’s 111-88 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Waves are 6-2 in home games. Pepperdine is fourth in the WCC with 15.5 assists per game led by Mike Mitchell Jr. averaging 4.8.

The Broncos are 1-1 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Waves and Broncos match up Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 13.1 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 18.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 75.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.