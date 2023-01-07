Santa Clara hosts Bolton and No. 9 Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-3, 2-0 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (14-4, 2-1 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-3, 2-0 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (14-4, 2-1 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Santa Clara -8; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Gonzaga visits the Santa Clara Broncos after Rasir Bolton scored 21 points in Gonzaga’s 77-75 win over the San Francisco Dons.

The Broncos are 10-2 on their home court. Santa Clara is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-0 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga ranks fourth in the WCC with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Julian Strawther averaging 6.6.

The Broncos and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandin Podziemski is averaging 18.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Nolan Hickman is averaging 8.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Drew Timme is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 88.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

