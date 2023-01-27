Santa Clara faces Pacific in conference showdown

Pacific Tigers (10-12, 3-4 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (16-6, 4-3 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Pacific Tigers (10-12, 3-4 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (16-6, 4-3 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific plays Santa Clara in WCC action Saturday.

The Broncos are 11-3 on their home court. Santa Clara leads the WCC in rebounding, averaging 35.5 boards. Brandin Podziemski leads the Broncos with 8.2 rebounds.

The Tigers are 3-4 against WCC opponents. Pacific is 2-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Podziemski is averaging 18.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and two steals for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Keylan Boone is shooting 43.5% and averaging 11.9 points for the Tigers. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.