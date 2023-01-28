San Francisco visits San Diego following Earlington’s 30-point game

San Francisco Dons (14-9, 3-5 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (10-12, 3-5 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

San Francisco Dons (14-9, 3-5 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (10-12, 3-5 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -4; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego takes on the San Francisco Dons after Marcellus Earlington scored 30 points in San Diego’s 87-78 win against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Toreros are 7-5 on their home court. San Diego has a 6-8 record against teams over .500.

The Dons are 3-5 in WCC play. San Francisco is eighth in the WCC scoring 75.0 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seikou Sisoho Jawara is averaging 11.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Toreros. Earlington is averaging 16.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Tyrell Roberts averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Khalil Shabazz is shooting 39.2% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Dons: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

