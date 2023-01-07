San Francisco takes on Loyola Marymount, looks to end 3-game slide

San Francisco Dons (11-7, 0-3 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (12-5, 2-1 WCC) Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

San Francisco Dons (11-7, 0-3 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (12-5, 2-1 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Marymount -3; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco is looking to end its three-game slide with a win against Loyola Marymount.

The Lions have gone 8-1 at home. Loyola Marymount is fifth in the WCC scoring 76.1 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Dons are 0-3 against WCC opponents. San Francisco ranks ninth in the WCC scoring 28.4 points per game in the paint led by Zane Meeks averaging 5.6.

The Lions and Dons face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Shelton is shooting 48.0% and averaging 18.1 points for the Lions. Keli Leaupepe is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Khalil Shabazz is shooting 41.7% and averaging 15.6 points for the Dons. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Dons: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.