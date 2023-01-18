San Francisco plays Pacific on 3-game home skid

Pacific Tigers (10-10, 3-2 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (12-9, 1-5 WCC) San Francisco; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pacific Tigers (10-10, 3-2 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (12-9, 1-5 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco plays Pacific looking to break its three-game home slide.

The Dons have gone 7-4 in home games. San Francisco ranks sixth in the WCC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Zane Meeks averaging 2.5.

The Tigers are 3-2 in conference matchups. Pacific ranks eighth in the WCC scoring 29.5 points per game in the paint led by Keylan Boone averaging 4.3.

The Dons and Tigers face off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Shabazz is averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Dons. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Luke Avdalovic is averaging 10.1 points for the Tigers. Tyler Beard is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

