San Diego State visits Colorado State after Stevens’ 33-point performance

San Diego State Aztecs (13-4, 4-1 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (10-9, 2-4 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m.…

San Diego State Aztecs (13-4, 4-1 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (10-9, 2-4 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State takes on the San Diego State Aztecs after Isaiah Stevens scored 33 points in Colorado State’s 82-81 overtime victory over the UNLV Rebels.

The Rams have gone 7-3 in home games. Colorado State is fourth in the MWC scoring 75.5 points while shooting 49.5% from the field.

The Aztecs are 4-1 in conference play. San Diego State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rams and Aztecs meet Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tonje is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Rams. Stevens is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

Matt Bradley is scoring 13.5 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Aztecs. Darrion Trammell is averaging 10.9 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 24.5 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.