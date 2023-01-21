Samford hosts Woolbright and Western Carolina

Western Carolina Catamounts (11-9, 4-3 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (13-7, 7-0 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Western Carolina Catamounts (11-9, 4-3 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (13-7, 7-0 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Samford -9.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina visits the Samford Bulldogs after Vonterius Woolbright scored 20 points in Western Carolina’s 76-71 win against the Wofford Terriers.

The Bulldogs are 9-2 on their home court. Samford has a 2-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Catamounts are 4-3 in SoCon play. Western Carolina ranks seventh in the SoCon scoring 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Tyzhaun Claude averaging 12.0.

The Bulldogs and Catamounts match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaron Rillie is averaging 6.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Logan Dye is averaging 14.1 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Samford.

Claude is averaging 15 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Catamounts. Woolbright is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

