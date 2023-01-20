Samford hosts Western Carolina after Woolbright’s 20-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (11-9, 4-3 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (13-7, 7-0 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina visits the Samford Bulldogs after Vonterius Woolbright scored 20 points in Western Carolina’s 76-71 win over the Wofford Terriers.

The Bulldogs are 9-2 on their home court. Samford ranks sixth in the SoCon with 31.2 points per game in the paint led by Logan Dye averaging 8.0.

The Catamounts are 4-3 in SoCon play. Western Carolina averages 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs and Catamounts match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaron Rillie is averaging 6.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Dye is averaging 14.1 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 52.0% over the last 10 games for Samford.

Tre Jackson averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Tyzhaun Claude is shooting 50.5% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

