Sam Houston takes home win streak into matchup with Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-4, 1-0 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (11-3, 1-1 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Bearkats face Grand Canyon.

The Bearkats are 4-0 on their home court. Sam Houston is second in the WAC shooting 38.8% from downtown, led by Jaden Ray shooting 59.3% from 3-point range.

The Antelopes are 1-0 in WAC play. Grand Canyon scores 71.6 points and has outscored opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Qua Grant is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 11.1 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Rayshon Harrison is averaging 13.9 points for the Antelopes. Gabe McGlothan is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.