Sam Houston faces conference foe SFA

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (13-6, 5-1 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (13-5, 3-3 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sam Houston -4.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sadaidriene Hall and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks take on Qua Grant and the Sam Houston Bearkats in WAC play.

The Bearkats are 5-1 in home games. Sam Houston averages 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 19.3 points per game.

The ‘Jacks are 5-1 against WAC opponents. SFA has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bearkats and ‘Jacks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 11.3 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Hall is averaging 13.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

‘Jacks: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

