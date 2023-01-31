Saint Louis visits Fordham following Moore’s 30-point performance

Saint Louis Billikens (15-6, 7-1 A-10) at Fordham Rams (17-4, 5-3 A-10) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Louis Billikens (15-6, 7-1 A-10) at Fordham Rams (17-4, 5-3 A-10)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham faces the Saint Louis Billikens after Khalid Moore scored 30 points in Fordham’s 85-70 win against the George Washington Colonials.

The Rams are 13-2 on their home court. Fordham is seventh in the A-10 with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Rostyslav Novitskyi averaging 2.0.

The Billikens are 7-1 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Moore is shooting 48.3% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Gibson Jimerson is averaging 12.6 points for the Billikens. Javonte Perkins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Billikens: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

