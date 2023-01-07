Saint Francis (PA) plays Wagner, aims to break road slide

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-10, 2-0 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (8-6, 1-2 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 4…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-10, 2-0 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (8-6, 1-2 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wagner -5.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) hits the road against Wagner looking to end its seven-game road losing streak.

The Seahawks have gone 4-1 at home. Wagner has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Flash are 2-0 in conference play. Saint Francis (PA) is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Seahawks and Red Flash square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Esquerra Trelles is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 7.7 points. Delonnie Hunt is averaging 11 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Wagner.

Josh Cohen is averaging 21.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Red Flash. Landon Moore is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 60.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

