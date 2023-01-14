BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Saint Francis of Brooklyn defeats Sacred Heart 82-79

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 3:38 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Larry Moreno scored 24 points as Saint Francis of Brooklyn defeated Sacred Heart 82-79 on Saturday.

Moreno also had six assists and three steals for the Terriers (8-9, 1-3 Northeast Conference). Tedrick Wilcox Jr. added 21 points and Zion Bethea finished with 11 points.

The Pioneers (9-10, 2-2) were led by Nico Galette, who scored 17 points. Joey Reilly added 14 points and Raheem Solomon had 12 points.

Both teams next play Monday when Saint Francis visits LIU and Sacred Heart hosts Saint Francis.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

