Saint Francis (BKN) plays conference rival Fairleigh Dickinson

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (8-8, 1-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (6-7, 0-1 NEC) New York; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (8-8, 1-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (6-7, 0-1 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rob Higgins and the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers host Demetre Roberts and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in NEC action.

The Terriers have gone 5-1 at home. Saint Francis (BKN) is eighth in the NEC with 28.3 points per game in the paint led by Zion Bethea averaging 4.7.

The Knights have gone 1-0 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson leads the NEC with 14.6 assists. Roberts leads the Knights with 3.9.

The Terriers and Knights match up Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Higgins is scoring 11.4 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Terriers.

Roberts is averaging 16 points and 3.9 assists for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.