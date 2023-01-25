Saint Francis (BKN) faces Wagner for conference showdown

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (9-11, 2-5 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (11-7, 4-3 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 5 p.m.…

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (9-11, 2-5 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (11-7, 4-3 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delonnie Hunt and the Wagner Seahawks host Larry Moreno and the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers.

The Seahawks are 6-2 on their home court. Wagner has a 4-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Terriers are 2-5 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (BKN) allows 68.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.5 points per game.

The Seahawks and Terriers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunt is averaging 11.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Seahawks. Brandon Brown is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Wagner.

Moreno is scoring 10.6 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Terriers. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is averaging 9.5 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 39.5% over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 64.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

