Saint Bonaventure visits VCU after Banks’ 29-point game

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-11, 4-4 A-10) at VCU Rams (16-5, 7-1 A-10) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-11, 4-4 A-10) at VCU Rams (16-5, 7-1 A-10)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure takes on the VCU Rams after Daryl Banks III scored 29 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 79-68 loss to the Fordham Rams.

The Rams have gone 12-1 at home. VCU ranks third in the A-10 shooting 36.0% from deep, led by Jayden Nunn shooting 42.1% from 3-point range.

The Bonnies have gone 4-4 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure is 4-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Rams and Bonnies face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Johns Jr. is averaging 12.4 points for the Rams. Jamir Watkins is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

Banks is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bonnies. Yann Farell is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

