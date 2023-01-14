Saint Bonaventure hosts Richmond following Luc’s 20-point game

Richmond Spiders (10-7, 3-1 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-9, 2-2 A-10) Olean, New York; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Richmond Spiders (10-7, 3-1 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-9, 2-2 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Bonaventure -1.5; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts the Richmond Spiders after Kyrell Luc scored 20 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 68-67 loss to the Rhode Island Rams.

The Bonnies are 7-1 on their home court. Saint Bonaventure has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Spiders are 3-1 against A-10 opponents. Richmond has a 1-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bonnies and Spiders face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daryl Banks III averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Luc is shooting 37.9% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Neal Quinn is averaging 7.9 points for the Spiders. Tyler Burton is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Spiders: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.