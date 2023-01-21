Saint Bonaventure faces Loyola Chicago, looks to end road slide

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-9, 4-2 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-12, 0-6 A-10) Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-9, 4-2 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-12, 0-6 A-10)

Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Chicago -1.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits Loyola Chicago looking to stop its eight-game road skid.

The Ramblers are 4-4 on their home court. Loyola Chicago is 1- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.7 turnovers per game.

The Bonnies are 4-2 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when winning the turnover battle.

The Ramblers and Bonnies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Philip Alston is shooting 49.2% and averaging 14.5 points for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Kyrell Luc is averaging 13.3 points, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bonnies. Daryl Banks III is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

