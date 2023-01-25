Saint Bonaventure faces conference rival Fordham

Fordham Rams (15-4, 3-3 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-10, 4-3 A-10) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Fordham Rams (15-4, 3-3 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-10, 4-3 A-10)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Bonaventure -4.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham plays Saint Bonaventure in A-10 action Wednesday.

The Bonnies have gone 9-1 in home games. Saint Bonaventure is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams are 3-3 in A-10 play. Fordham ranks seventh in the A-10 with 13.1 assists per game led by Antrell Charlton averaging 4.0.

The Bonnies and Rams square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yann Farell is averaging 8.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bonnies. Daryl Banks III is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Darius Quisenberry is scoring 16.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Rams. Khalid Moore is averaging 14.1 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the past 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.