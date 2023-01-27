Sacramento State takes home win streak into matchup with Montana State

Montana State Bobcats (14-8, 7-2 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (12-9, 5-3 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (14-8, 7-2 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (12-9, 5-3 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State hosts Montana State looking to prolong its seven-game home winning streak.

The Hornets have gone 8-0 at home. Sacramento State is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bobcats are 7-2 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State ranks third in the Big Sky with 31.1 rebounds per game led by Jubrile Belo averaging 6.2.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Patterson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Zach Chappell is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Raequan Battle is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bobcats. Tyler Patterson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

