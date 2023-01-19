Sacramento State plays Idaho State for conference matchup

Sacramento State Hornets (11-7, 4-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (6-12, 3-2 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (11-7, 4-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (6-12, 3-2 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Idaho State -2; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brock Mackenzie and the Idaho State Bengals host Zach Chappell and the Sacramento State Hornets in Big Sky play Thursday.

The Bengals are 4-3 on their home court. Idaho State is sixth in the Big Sky in rebounding with 29.2 rebounds. Jay Nagle paces the Bengals with 4.3 boards.

The Hornets are 4-1 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Bengals and Hornets match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

Austin Patterson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Chappell is shooting 45.7% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Hornets: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

