Sacramento State knocks off Northern Colorado 72-64

The Associated Press

January 13, 2023, 12:36 AM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gianni Hunt’s 16 points helped Sacramento State defeat Northern Colorado 72-64 on Thursday.

Hunt also had five assists for the Hornets (10-7, 3-1 Big Sky Conference). Callum McRae scored 15 points and added 11 rebounds and seven assists. Akolda Mawein recorded 13 points and shot 6 for 9.

The Bears (5-12, 0-5) were led by Dalton Knecht, who posted 16 points and four assists. Northern Colorado also got 12 points from Brock Wisne and Matt Johnson. The Bears prolonged their losing streak to seven in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

