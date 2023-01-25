Sacramento State hosts Montana following Moody’s 21-point outing

Montana Grizzlies (9-11, 3-5 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (11-9, 4-3 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (9-11, 3-5 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (11-9, 4-3 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits the Sacramento State Hornets after Aanen Moody scored 21 points in Montana’s 67-64 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Hornets have gone 7-0 at home. Sacramento State has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The Grizzlies are 3-5 in Big Sky play. Montana is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Patterson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Zach Chappell is shooting 43.9% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Moody averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Josh Bannan is averaging 15.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

