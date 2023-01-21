Sacramento State faces Weber State after Chappell’s 23-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (11-8, 4-2 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (9-10, 4-2 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (11-8, 4-2 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (9-10, 4-2 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Weber State -4.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State plays the Weber State Wildcats after Zach Chappell scored 23 points in Sacramento State’s 65-61 loss to the Idaho State Bengals.

The Wildcats have gone 5-2 in home games. Weber State ranks second in the Big Sky in team defense, giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Hornets are 4-2 in conference matchups. Sacramento State is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats and Hornets meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Jones is averaging 14.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

Austin Patterson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Chappell is shooting 46.4% and averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Hornets: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

