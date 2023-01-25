Sabres bring win streak into matchup against the Jets

Buffalo Sabres (24-19-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (31-16-1, second in the Central Division) Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday,…

Buffalo Sabres (24-19-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (31-16-1, second in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres will try to keep a four-game win streak intact when they play the Winnipeg Jets.

Winnipeg is 31-16-1 overall and 17-6-0 at home. The Jets have gone 12-5-0 in games they convert at least one power play.

Buffalo has a 24-19-3 record overall and a 14-7-1 record on the road. The Sabres have a +17 scoring differential, with 174 total goals scored and 157 conceded.

The teams match up Thursday for the second time this season. The Jets won 4-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has 29 goals and 15 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has scored seven goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

Victor Olofsson has scored 22 goals with six assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Sabres: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Mason Appleton: out (wrist), David Gustafsson: out (upper body).

Sabres: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.