Rutgers takes on Maryland in conference showdown

Maryland Terrapins (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 6:30 p.m.…

Maryland Terrapins (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big Ten foes Rutgers and Maryland face off on Thursday.

The Scarlet Knights are 9-1 in home games. Rutgers is 9- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Terrapins are 1-2 in Big Ten play. Maryland is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 14.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Spencer is averaging 12.9 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games for Rutgers.

Jahmir Young is averaging 14 points for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 12.6 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Terrapins: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

