Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Maryland Terrapins on 4-game win streak

Maryland Terrapins (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 6:30 p.m.…

Maryland Terrapins (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -6; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers seeks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Scarlet Knights take on Maryland.

The Scarlet Knights are 9-1 in home games. Rutgers is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Terrapins are 1-2 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland scores 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Scarlet Knights and Terrapins match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 14.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Spencer is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

Jahmir Young is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 12.6 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the past 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Terrapins: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.