Rutgers hosts Minnesota after Battle’s 20-point performance

Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-13, 1-9 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-7, 6-4 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8:30…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-13, 1-9 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-7, 6-4 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Jamison Battle scored 20 points in Minnesota’s 81-61 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 12-2 in home games. Rutgers is the top team in the Big Ten with 12.5 fast break points.

The Golden Gophers are 1-9 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota is seventh in the Big Ten with 13.6 assists per game led by Ta’Lon Cooper averaging 5.7.

The Scarlet Knights and Golden Gophers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford Omoruyi is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Spencer is averaging 12.7 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

Battle averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Dawson Garcia is shooting 44.7% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 61.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

