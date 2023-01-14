BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Russell scores 37, SE Missouri St. takes down Morehead St.

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 6:06 PM

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Phillip Russell’s 37 points led Southeast Missouri State past Morehead State 91-86 on Saturday night.

Russell also added six assists for the Redhawks (9-10, 4-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Chris Harris scored 23 points, shooting 6 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free throw line. Nate Johnson shot 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Eagles (10-9, 3-3) were led by Mark Freeman, who posted 26 points, four assists and five steals. Drew Thelwell added 16 points and six assists for Morehead State. In addition, Branden Maughmer had 14 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again Thursday. Southeast Missouri State hosts UT Martin while Morehead State visits SIU-Edwardsville.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

