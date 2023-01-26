PRESIDENT'S DAY: Celebrate the first president’s birthday around the region | Presidents Day 2023: What's open, what's closed in the DC area | Marylanders green initiative this Presidents Day weekend
Russell scores 30, SE Missouri State downs Tennessee State

The Associated Press

January 26, 2023, 11:12 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Phillip Russell recorded 30 points as Southeast Missouri State beat Tennessee State 92-75 on Thursday night.

Russell added nine assists for the Redhawks (11-11, 6-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Aquan Smart scored 14 points and added six rebounds and four steals. Josh Earley finished 6 of 7 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Jr. Clay led the way for the Tigers (11-11, 3-6) with 26 points, seven rebounds, 14 assists and three steals. Dedric Boyd added 13 points for Tennessee State. Zool Kueth also had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

