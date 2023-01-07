SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Russell leads Southeast Missouri State against Little Rock after 28-point game

The Associated Press

January 7, 2023, 2:42 AM

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (6-10, 1-2 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (5-11, 1-2 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Little Rock -2; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State visits the Little Rock Trojans after Phillip Russell scored 28 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 87-82 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Trojans have gone 5-1 at home. Little Rock is 3-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Redhawks are 1-2 in OVC play. Southeast Missouri State ranks seventh in the OVC with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Kobe Clark averaging 9.2.

The Trojans and Redhawks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myron Gardner is shooting 42.5% and averaging 13.9 points for the Trojans. Chris Walker is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Russell is averaging 16.4 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 11.9 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 35.4% over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 74.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

