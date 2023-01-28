Russell leads Southeast Missouri State against Eastern Illinois after 30-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (11-11, 6-3 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-15, 3-6 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (11-11, 6-3 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-15, 3-6 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Illinois -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State plays the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Phillip Russell scored 30 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 92-75 victory over the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Panthers have gone 5-5 at home. Eastern Illinois is ninth in the OVC scoring 68.5 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Redhawks are 6-3 in OVC play. Southeast Missouri State is fourth in the OVC scoring 75.6 points per game and is shooting 43.4%.

The Panthers and Redhawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yaakema Rose Jr. is averaging 9.7 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Panthers. Kinyon Hodges is averaging 12.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Russell is averaging 17.9 points, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

