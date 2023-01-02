SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Rucker scores 21, Army beats Lafayette 82-65

The Associated Press

January 2, 2023, 10:51 PM

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Rucker scored 21 points as Army beat Lafayette 82-65 on Monday night.

Rucker also added six rebounds for the Black Knights (8-7, 2-0 Patriot). Charlie Peterson added 13 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Chris Mann recorded 10 points and shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Kyle Jenkins finished with 18 points and four assists for the Leopards (2-13, 0-2). Lafayette also got 16 points and six rebounds from Josh Rivera. Eric Sondberg also had 14 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Army visits Loyola (MD) and Lafayette travels to play Boston University.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

