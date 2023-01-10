Rucker leads Army against American after 22-point game

American Eagles (12-3, 4-0 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (9-8, 3-1 Patriot) West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST…

American Eagles (12-3, 4-0 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (9-8, 3-1 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army hosts the American Eagles after Jalen Rucker scored 22 points in Army’s 77-75 loss to the Colgate Raiders.

The Black Knights are 5-2 on their home court. Army ranks fourth in the Patriot with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Charlie Peterson averaging 2.4.

The Eagles are 4-0 in Patriot play. American ranks fourth in the Patriot shooting 37.1% from 3-point range.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleton Benson is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, while averaging 12.1 points. Rucker is shooting 44.8% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Army.

Matt Rogers is averaging 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Johnny O’Neil is averaging 10.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 70.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.