Rucker, Army Black Knights square off against the Navy Midshipmen

Navy Midshipmen (9-10, 2-5 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (11-9, 5-2 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits Army in Patriot action Saturday.

The Black Knights have gone 6-3 in home games. Army has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Midshipmen are 2-5 against Patriot opponents. Navy has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Black Knights and Midshipmen match up Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Rucker is averaging 16.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Black Knights. Ethan Roberts is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Army.

Tyler Nelson is scoring 12.5 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Midshipmen. Daniel Deaver is averaging 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 51.7% over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

