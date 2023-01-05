Rucker and Army host Loyola (MD)

Army Black Knights (8-7, 2-0 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-10, 0-2 Patriot) Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Army Black Knights (8-7, 2-0 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-10, 0-2 Patriot)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola (MD) -1; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army faces the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Jalen Rucker scored 21 points in Army’s 82-65 win against the Lafayette Leopards.

The Greyhounds have gone 3-3 in home games. Loyola (MD) is sixth in the Patriot at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.3 points while holding opponents to 48.3% shooting.

The Black Knights are 2-0 in conference matchups. Army averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when winning the turnover battle.

The Greyhounds and Black Knights match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Golden Dike is averaging 6.2 points and six rebounds for the Greyhounds. Kenny Jones is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Rucker is averaging 14.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Black Knights. Coleton Benson is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.