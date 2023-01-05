SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr postpones game due to weather

The Associated Press

January 5, 2023, 9:51 AM

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s new club, Al Nassr, postponed its scheduled Saudi Pro League home match on Thursday due to heavy rain.

Ronaldo was not due to play as he’s suspended.

He was handed a two-match suspension by the English Football Association in November for knocking a mobile phone out of the hand of a supporter after a game against Everton last April. He had already left Manchester United by the time of the ruling.

Al Nassr said heavy rain was affecting its stadium electricity, so it postponed the league match with Al Ta’ee for 24 hours.

