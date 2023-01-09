BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Rollins, Lyons lead Southern over Bethune-Cookman 102-75

The Associated Press

January 9, 2023, 11:41 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Isaiah Rollins had 24 points, Tyrone Lyons scored 23 and Southern rolled to a 102-75 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Monday night.

Rollins was 8-of-11 shooting, including 5 for 8 from distance, for the Jaguars (7-9, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Lyons hit 6 of 9 shots with two 3-pointers and eight rebounds. Bryson Etienne sank three 3-pointers and scored 13 with seven assists.

Zion Harmon led the Wildcats (5-10, 1-1) with 36 points. Marcus Garrett added 16 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Southern hosts Grambling and Bethune-Cookman hosts Mississippi Valley State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

