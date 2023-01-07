Rodriguez leads UNLV against No. 21 New Mexico after 24-point game

UNLV Rebels (11-3, 0-2 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (14-1, 2-1 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UNLV Rebels (11-3, 0-2 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (14-1, 2-1 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV visits the No. 21 New Mexico Lobos after Luis Rodriguez scored 24 points in UNLV’s 76-67 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Lobos have gone 10-0 in home games. New Mexico has a 10-0 record against opponents over .500.

The Rebels have gone 0-2 against MWC opponents. UNLV is 11-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Lobos and Rebels face off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Mashburn Jr. is averaging 17.5 points for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Elijah Harkless is averaging 16 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Rebels. Rodriguez is averaging 13.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 9-1, averaging 83.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

