Robertson leads Portland against No. 8 Gonzaga after 23-point game

Portland Pilots (9-10, 1-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-3, 4-0 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -18.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Tyler Robertson scored 23 points in Portland’s 92-87 win against the San Francisco Dons.

The Bulldogs are 8-0 in home games. Gonzaga has a 13-3 record against teams over .500.

The Pilots are 1-3 in WCC play. Portland is ninth in the WCC with 31.2 rebounds per game led by Moses Wood averaging 6.1.

The Bulldogs and Pilots square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hickman is averaging 8.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Drew Timme is averaging 21.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Robertson is averaging 14.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Pilots. Kristian Sjolund is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 88.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Pilots: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

