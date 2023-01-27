Roberts leads San Francisco against San Diego after 30-point showing

San Francisco Dons (14-9, 3-5 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (10-12, 3-5 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Francisco Dons (14-9, 3-5 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (10-12, 3-5 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco visits the San Diego Toreros after Tyrell Roberts scored 30 points in San Francisco’s 82-74 victory against the BYU Cougars.

The Toreros are 7-5 in home games. San Diego is fourth in the WCC with 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Eric Williams Jr. averaging 8.0.

The Dons have gone 3-5 against WCC opponents. San Francisco is seventh in the WCC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Zane Meeks averaging 2.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seikou Sisoho Jawara is averaging 11.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Toreros. Marcellus Earlington is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Meeks is averaging 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Dons. Roberts is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Dons: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

