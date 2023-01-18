Robert Morris visits Milwaukee after Freeman’s 20-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (8-11, 3-5 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (12-6, 6-2 Horizon) Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee…

Robert Morris Colonials (8-11, 3-5 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (12-6, 6-2 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the Robert Morris Colonials after BJ Freeman scored 20 points in Milwaukee’s 78-74 overtime loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Panthers are 8-2 on their home court. Milwaukee is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Colonials are 3-5 in Horizon play. Robert Morris has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Panthers and Colonials meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman is averaging 13.8 points for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Josh Corbin is shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 11.4 points. Enoch Cheeks is shooting 49.6% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.