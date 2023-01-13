Robert Morris visits Detroit Mercy following Davis’ 32-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (8-10, 3-4 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (6-12, 2-5 Horizon) Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy plays the Robert Morris Colonials after Antoine Davis scored 32 points in Detroit Mercy’s 84-79 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Titans have gone 4-2 in home games. Detroit Mercy has a 0-4 record in one-possession games.

The Colonials are 3-4 against Horizon opponents. Robert Morris is fourth in the Horizon with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kahliel Spear averaging 5.7.

The Titans and Colonials square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 25.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Titans. Jayden Stone is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Enoch Cheeks is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Colonials. Spear is averaging 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 2-8, averaging 76.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.