Robert Morris hosts Rush and Youngstown State

Robert Morris Colonials (7-8, 2-2 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (10-5, 2-2 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts the Robert Morris Colonials after Brandon Rush scored 26 points in Youngstown State’s 76-71 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Penguins are 5-2 in home games. Youngstown State is the top team in the Horizon with 40.9 points in the paint led by Adrian Nelson averaging 18.0.

The Colonials have gone 2-2 against Horizon opponents. Robert Morris ranks fourth in the Horizon shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

The Penguins and Colonials square off Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwayne Cohill is averaging 18.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Penguins. Malek Green is averaging 14.4 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Youngstown State.

Enoch Cheeks is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Colonials. Kahliel Spear is averaging 13.9 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-4, averaging 82.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

