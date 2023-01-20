Robert Morris hosts Heffner and Green Bay

Robert Morris Colonials (8-12, 3-6 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-18, 1-8 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Robert Morris Colonials (8-12, 3-6 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-18, 1-8 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay hosts the Robert Morris Colonials after Brock Heffner scored 24 points in Green Bay’s 86-70 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Phoenix are 2-5 in home games. Green Bay is 0-16 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Colonials have gone 3-6 against Horizon opponents. Robert Morris ranks third in the Horizon with 13.6 assists per game led by Michael Green III averaging 5.0.

The Phoenix and Colonials face off Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Meyer is averaging 11.1 points for the Phoenix. Clarence Cummings III is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

Enoch Cheeks is shooting 48.5% and averaging 17.2 points for the Colonials. Kahliel Spear is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 61.7 points, 24.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Colonials: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

